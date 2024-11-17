Holiday Craft Market Called A Success

HOLIDAY CRAFTING – Former Township Recreation Director Alice Osipowitz was one of the many crafters offering holiday items for sale at the Township’s Holiday Craft Market on November 16.

A steady stream of holiday shoppers filled the Franklin Township Senior and Community Center November 16 for the Township’s first Holiday Craft Market.

Spurred by the success of prior craft markets held at the Township Gazebo, the Holiday Craft Market drew a line at the Center’s front door before it opened.

A large variety of crafts were offered for sale, ranging from jewelry to holiday decorations, to art.

Mayra Jimenez, a Program Coordinator for the Township Recreation Department, said she was very pleased with the event’s turnout.

“We’re so excited,” she said. “We don’t have numbers, but it’s been a steady stream since a quarter to 10. We had a few early birds and it’s picking up again. It was like a little low for lunchtime, but now it’s picked up again.”

“I did a little canvassing, every vendor’s made some money so we’re very excited,” she said.

Some of the vendors were township-based, but all were within the local region, she said.

“Everything is handmade, handcrafted, and reasonably priced,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez said she and Marianne Regan, also a Recreation Program Coordinator, came up with the idea for the market after holding a flea markets in the Township Performance Gazebo on DeMott Lane.

“We had a lot of crafters kind of ask about another event and maybe something specifically for them,” she said. “And my colleague Marianne Regan and I partnered, and we decided why don’t we do something at the holiday, and just do a craft market for the holidays? So this is the result.”

Here are some scenes from the event:





