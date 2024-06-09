FTPD Police Log: April 28 – May 4, 2024

04/28/2024

A 47-year-old Somerset man was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants out of Franklin Township, and North Brunswick Township, while officers were attempting to serve a warrant at his residence. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A West Haven, Ct. man attempted to defraud a business located on Easton Ave. The suspect attempted to make an $85 purchase with counterfeit money. When confronted by the store manager about the counterfeit money the suspect fled the business in an unknown direction.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the evening hours in the area of Pear Tree Lane. The unknown suspect(s) damaged the victim’s vehicle passenger side view mirror. The repair was estimated at $200.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the overnight hours in the area of Arthur Avenue. The victim left the door unlocked with the keys in the vehicle. The victim also had a check of $600 in the glove compartment. The suspect(s) is unknown. The vehicle, valued at $16,000, was entered as stolen into a national database.

A Somerset resident was the victim of fraud, when observing multiple unapproved bank transactions. The victim’s credit card was charged 2,500 British Pounds. The suspect(s) are unknown.

Patrol recovered a stolen trailer in an abandoned plaza on Rt. 27 while conducting a security check. The trailer had no visible signs of damage. The reporting jurisdiction was notified. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the overnight hours at a local hotel. Shattered glass and personal property were found where the victim left parked his vehicle. The suspect(s) is unknown. The vehicle, valued at $25,000, was entered stolen into a national database.

04/29/2024

A New Brunswick resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the early morning hours in the area of Appleman Lane. The unknown suspect(s) shattered the victim’s vehicle driver’s side taillight, a dent was located to the right of the taillight and the rear bumper was cracked in two places on the driver’s side. The repair was estimated at $500.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Lyon Lane. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s residence by entering the rear door, which was left unsecured. The suspect(s) stole $1,000 from the victim’s bedroom.

Patrol recovered a stolen motor vehicle in the area of Hamilton Street during a security check. The vehicle was unoccupied and both driver’s side and rear windows were shattered. There was also damage to the exterior doors. The reporting jurisdiction was notified. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Somerset resident was the victim of fraud, when observing multiple debit card transactions. The victim’s debit card was charged a total amount of $72.65. The suspect(s) are unknown.

A Somerset resident was the victim of identity theft. The victim received multiple notifications from a H&R Block, with which the victim never filed their taxes. Upon inquiring, the victim learned that their social security number was used to file taxes. The suspect is believed to be a Long Branch man. Investigation is ongoing.

A Somerset resident and a Garwood resident was the victim of a burglary and theft during the overnight hours in the area of Myrtle Street. The unknown suspect(s) entered the Somerset victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole a gold-colored watch and an Android Cell phone, which belonged to the Garwood, victim. The total approximate value for both the cell phone and watch is $800.

A business located on Easton Avenue was the victim of shoplifting during the afternoon hours. The suspect attempted to leave the business with $982 worth of items before being confronted by Asset Protection Associate. The suspect, described as a Hispanic male with multiple tattoos, fled the scene in a black Honda.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft. The victim was contacted by their banking institution and was advised of unauthorized charges totaling to $963.90. The suspect(s) is unknown.

Patrol recovered a stolen motor vehicle in the area of Easton Ave. while conducting a security check. The vehicle had no damage. The reporting jurisdiction was notified. The suspect(s) is unknown.

04/30/2024

One of two suspects in a Jensen Beach, Fla. theft by deception investigation is a Somerset resident. The investigation is ongoing.

A 23-year-old Somerset man was arrested on an open warrant out of the Crawford NY Police Department. The man was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft in the area of Goshen Lane. The victim had a stolen amazon package stolen from in front of their residence. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. The suspect, who is known to police, shoplifted multiple items with a total value of $152.80 and fled the scene in a bicycle towards Franklin Blvd. Patrol identified the man by the description given, and the man confessed on scene to shoplifting the items. He was processed and released on a summons.

A business located in the area of Worlds Fair Drive was the victim of criminal mischief. The business had a rear window damaged from what appeared to be a strike from a rock. No entry was made. The damage is valued at $400. The suspect(s) is unknown.

5/1/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of identity theft. The victim received notification from the IRS indicating that their taxes had been flagged due to the changes in filing status. The victim was made aware that their social security number was being used along with their previous address for taxes filed in March of 2023, and April 2024. The notifications were from an H&R Block, but the victim never filed their taxes at that agency. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft. The victim had their license plate stolen from their trailer during the overnight hours in the area of Ralph Street. Victim contacted the NJ MVC (Motor Vehicle Commission) to advise them of the stolen plates. The plates were entered stolen into a national database. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A New Brunswick resident was a victim of theft by deception. The victim responded to an ad placed on Facebook marketplace regarding a vacancy of an apartment in Somerset. The victim spoke to an unknown person via mobile text messages and sent the suspect(s) $250 via Zelle to hold the apartment. Both the victim and suspect agreed on a date to view the apartment and when the victim arrived the suspect was a no-show. The suspect deactivated their account as well. The suspect was identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

5/2/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Hamilton Street. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole the victim’s Social Security card, marriage license, US citizenship, and W2 forms. The approximate total value of items stolen is $7. Suspect was described as male wearing a winter jacket and jeans.

A Monmouth Junction resident was a victim of a motor vehicle theft during the evening hours in the area Conservancy Court. When patrols arrived, the vehicle was still in the area and eluded patrols when attempting to stop the vehicle. The vehicle was last seen fleeing in the area Beekman Road. The suspect was a black male with a ski mask. The vehicle was valued at $67,000. Investigation is ongoing.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the overnight hours in the area of Hempstead Dr. The vehicle was left unlocked. The vehicle was valued at $21,500 and entered stolen into a national database. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the evening hours in the area of Garretson Drive. The unknown suspect, who is believed to be a suspect in a motor vehicle theft that occurred on the same day, was captured on surveillance rummaging through the vehicle that was allegedly locked.

5/3/2024

A Somerset resident was a victim of theft by deception. The victim met the suspect on a dating website and believed to be in a relationship with the suspect. The victim sent multiple monetary deposits to the suspect totaling $910. The victim is no longer in contact with the suspect. The suspect is believed to be an Hispanic male. Investigation is ongoing.

A business located on Elizabeth Avenue was defrauded after rendering services. The suspect purchased an e-gift card online and made an appointment for services at the business. The suspect was rendered services and paid via e-gift card. The owner received notifications a few days later advising the payment was reversed due to being disputed by the suspect. The services rendered was a total of $250. The suspect is a Black female from Bronx, NY. Investigation is ongoing.

Patrol recovered a stolen trailer in an abandoned plaza on Somerset Street while conducting a security check. The trailer had no visible signs of damage. The reporting jurisdiction was notified. The suspect(s) is unknown

A Somerset resident was a victim of theft by deception. The victim was responding to an ad posted on Facebook marketplace in reference to a vehicle for sale. The victim believed the ad to be from someone they know very well. Upon sending a deposit of $600 as a down payment, the victim noticed the name on the account wasn’t the same name of the friend on the ad. The victim immediately ceased contact. The suspect(s) is unknown, and investigation is ongoing.

A business located on Hamilton Street was the victim of a theft. The suspect came into the establishment and stole a tip jar containing $40. The suspect fled on a bicycle toward Ambrose Street. The suspect is described as a Black male, tall, thin, and wearing black clothing with a green backpack.

A business located on Hamilton Street was the victim of a theft during the evening hours. An unknown Black male entered the establishment and stole a few items totaling to $12. The unknown Black male fled in an unknown direction on Hamilton Street.

A business located on Hamilton Street was the victim of shoplifting. An unknown Black female entered the establishment and stole multiple items totaling $65. The Black female was described as wearing blue shirt, black pants, and fled in unknown direction on Hamilton Street.

5/4/2024

A 47-year-old Pemberton man was arrested for Obstruction of Law. He was arrested in Naaman Williams Park during the early morning hours, and was processed and released on a summons.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft in the area of Hooper Street. The victim received a notification that multiple packages were delivered from UPS and USPS. Upon checking for the packages, the victim observed the packages to be missing. The total value of the stolen packages is $250. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A business located on Rt. 27 was a victim of a theft. An unknown male was observed via surveillance footage stealing multiple items for a total value of $840. The suspect is a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey jeans, black/white sneakers, and black gloves. The suspect fled in a red SUV on Rt. 27 with its headlights off. Investigation is ongoing.





