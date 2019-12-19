FTPD Makes ‘Hero Isla’ Honorary Junior Officer

Isla Glaser, right, with her mother, Haley and sister at the FTPD press conference on December 18.

A 4-year-old township girl hailed as a hero for saving her mother’s life was named an “honorary junior police officer by the Franklin Township Police Department on December 18.

Isla Glaser of Bartle Road was feted by the FTPD in a press conference held in the township Municipal Court courtroom. Isla appeared with her family in front of a bevy of local and national news cameras.

Also in attendance to honor Isla were FTPD dispatchers Julie Kozo and Olivia Klein, and FTPD Officers Frank Mahon and Michael Casey.

Isla gained notoriety after her December 6th 9-1-1 call to FTPD, in which she reported that her mother, Haley, had collapsed and was not responding.

Isla Glaser's 9-1-1 Call That Saved Her Mother's Life This is a recording of the 9-1-1 call made by 4-year-old Isla Glaser, credited with saving her mother's life.There's no video with this, audio only. Posted by The Franklin Reporter & Advocate on Thursday, December 19, 2019

The FTPD dispatchers got Isla’s address, and were able to stay on the phone with her while officers responded.

When it was discovered that the door was locked and that Isla could not reach the lock, one of the officers told Isla to drag over a chair to stand on, which she did, and unlock the door.

Emergency responders were able to revive Haley Glaser and transport her to a local hospital, where she was treated for four days.

FTPD Lt. Phil Rizzo, the department’s spokesman, said he talked to Glaser after the incident, and she mentioned her reaction when she was revived.

“She said, I kinda came to, and had this police officer in my face, and I looked over to the side because I wanted to know where Isla was, she was feeding yogurt to the twins,” Rizzo said.

In addition to Isla, the Glasers have a 2 1/2-year-old daughter and twin 1-year-old boys.

Isla also managed what Rizzo described as the Glaser’s two 70-80 pound rescue dogs, who can be heard barking on the 9-1-1 call recording.

“I know adults that cannot handle that situation with that amount of bravery, poise and distinction,” Rizzo said. “And for that, this young lady needs to be commended. It’s an amazing, amazing story.”

Kline, who is in training, took the call from Isla, Rizzo said. Kozo, her coach, listened in and assisted with the call, he said.

“Isla you are a rock star,” Kozo said. “I was listening to that call the whole time, and you deserve a big round of applause.”

One of the responding officers, Michael Casey, said he was “amazed” with Isla’s performance.

“She is a true hero,” he said. “If it weren’t for her, who knows what would have happened to her mother. Her poise was just amazing. I’ve seen adults get more nervous. She handled the situation so well, kept the dogs at bay, handled her brothers and sister. Amazing.”

Haley Glaser said she was “grateful” for everyone involved.

“Isla’s very excited to be here today, but she’s a little nervous,” she said. “I’m really grateful she wasn’t nervous when she made the call. I’m grateful to the dispatchers and the officers for asking questions and responding as quickly as they did. I’m grateful that you were able to communicate with her in a way that saved my life.”

“We’re very lucky to live in a community where we have such amazing police officers and first responders,” Glaser said.

The FTPD had a number of gifts for Isla, including naming her an “honorary junior police officer.”

With that distinction came a baseball cap, badge and arm patches, and a badge. She also received an FTPD 9-1-1 magnet, a pen, a whistle and a Frisbee.

The department also awarded Isla with a commendation for her “brave and heroic efforts in calling 9-1-1 to assist your mother in a medical emergency,” and which was signed by Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of Detectives John Fodor, who is the temporary overseeing officer for the department.

Rizzo said the incident underscores the importance of parents teaching their children basic information in case of an emergency.

“Your kids are never too young to learn about 9-1-1,” he said. “Make sure they know their address, make sure they know their phone numbers. It is imperative that they do this.”

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate live streamed the press conference:

Coming to you live from the Franklin Township Police Department….honoring the four year old little girl whose quick thinking and calm saved the life of her mother… Posted by The Franklin Reporter & Advocate on Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Here are some scenes from the event:

