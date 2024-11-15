Franklin Township Police Log: October 1-31, 2024

10/01/2024

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a theft during the morning hours in the area of Dayton Ave. An employee left his work vehicle running outside of his residence. The unknown suspect(s) stole the running vehicle valued at $12,000.00. The vehicle was later recovered in an outside jurisdiction. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A 20-year-old Houston, TX man was arrested for theft and resisting arrest during a theft investigation at a local hotel. The man allegedly stole cash and a credit card from an employee’s purse and later used the credit card at a business in an outside jurisdiction. The act was caught on surveillance. The man was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 09/30/24. The victim received a scam phone call from a “Sgt. Burns.” The caller ID read the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. The unknown suspect advised the victim that he missed a federal court date, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The suspect convinced the victim to send him $4,500.00 via a Coin Star kiosk at a local grocery store to satisfy the warrant.

A 44-year-old Kendall Park woman was arrested for simple assault during a disturbance investigation at a local house of worship. She was processed and released on a summons.

10/02/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the early morning hours in the area of Giard Ave. Three unknown suspects were observed on surveillance entering an unsecured first floor window of the victim’s residence. A safe containing passports, check books, and bank certificates for pesos was stolen along with two sets of car keys. One of the victim’s vehicles valued at $85,000.00 was stolen from the driveway. The vehicle was entered stolen into a national database.

A 49-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

10/03/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the evening hours on 10/02/24 in the area of Crabapple Ln. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle but did not take anything value.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Townsend Ct. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole a baby bag that contained the victim’s wallet. Multiple credit cards and 500 euros were in the wallet. One of the credit cards was used to make a $110.00 online purchase.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Rachel Ct. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle but did not take anything of value.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception between 09/29/24 and 10/03/24. The victim believed he won cash after answering a question correctly on Instagram. The unknown suspect(s) convinced the victim he needed to send funds to him in order to claim his prize. The victim sent the suspect(s) $1,800.00 before realizing the situation was a scam.

A 38-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested by Bridgewater PD for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to Somerset County Jail

10/04/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the overnight hours in the area of Randolph Rd. The suspect struck the victim’s vehicle with a baseball bat causing $3,000.00 worth of damage. The suspect was possibly identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

10/05/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 09/25/24 in the area of JFK Blvd. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s unsecured bike valued at $220.00. The victim later found their bike for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception via a phone call. The victim received a phone call from her alleged bank advising that her account was compromised. After exchanging information and completing the phone call the victim realized $1,082.00 was missing from her account. The victim contacted her bank who advised they never called her.

10/06/2024

A 46-year-old Freehold man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation on Easton Ave. He was processed and released on a summons.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the daytime hours in the area of Dutton St. The unknown suspect(s) threw a rock at the victim’s vehicle windshield causing $900.00 worth of damage.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft between 10/04/24 and 10/05/24 in the area of Arthur Glick Blvd. The unknown suspect(s) stole Halloween decorations valued at $75.00 from the victim’s property.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 10/03/24 in the area of Village Dr. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s vehicle valued at $8,000.00. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside. There was also a laptop valued at $500.00 inside the vehicle. The vehicle was entered stolen into a national database.

10/07/2024

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of criminal mischief during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the unsecured business, which was under construction, and caused $3,500.00 in damages.

A 53-year-old Plainfield man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction during an unwanted person investigation at a local bank. He was processed and released on his own recognizance.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the overnight hours in the area of Pickering Pl. The unknown suspect(s) smashed the window to the victim’s vehicle with an unknown object. The damage was estimated at $2,000.00.

10/08/2024

A 30-year-old North Brunswick man was arrested for an outstanding warrant of Jamesburg, NJ during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the overnight hours in the area of Holland Dr. The unknown suspect(s) smashed the victim’s vehicle window causing $200.00 in damage.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during 06/24 in the area of Hempstead Dr. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s vehicle valued at $20,000.00. The vehicle was entered stolen into a national database.

A Somerset resident was the victim of fraud on 04/30/24. The victim was contacted by a “Lena” who offered her a job if she could complete tasks such as transferring money into various online accounts, including Crypto and MetaMask. The victim transferred $24,559.00 of her own money and was no longer able to access it after the transaction.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of theft by deception on 10/07/24. The unknown suspect purchased merchandise with a counterfeit $100.00 bill. The counterfeit bill was discovered several hours after the transaction was made.

A 28-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Willingboro. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

10/09/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception via an online scam. The victim was selling an item online for $120.00. The unknown suspect who showed interest in the item advised the victim to send him $1,200.00 to verify his Venmo.

10/10/2024

A Roselle, NJ resident was the victim of a theft on 10/03/24 in the area of Cottontail Ln. The victim believed her gold necklace valued at $500.00 was stolen during a massage session.

A business located on Jensen Dr. was the victim of a fraud. The business mailed a $37,662.00 check, which never made it to its intended destination. The check was altered and cashed by a male located in Alabama.

A Bordentown, NJ resident was the victim of a theft while working at a business located on Veronica. Ave. Three suspects (two black females, one white male) entered the business and distracted the employee. While the employee was distracted the white male suspect went behind the counter and stole the victim’s wallet out of her purse.

10/11/2024

A 33-year-old Somerset man was arrested by Manchester PD for an open warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him, processed him, and transported him to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the morning hours in the area of Rodney Ave. A Hispanic male suspect was observed rummaging through the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The suspect then fled the area on foot. Nothing of value was taken.

10/12/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the afternoon hours in the area of Rt. 27. The victim had issues with his ATM card. Three Hispanic male suspects offered to assist. During the assistance one of the suspects swapped the victim’s ATM card with an unknown one. They then quickly fled the area with the victim’s ATM card.

10/13/2024

A 33-year-old Kendall Park man was arrested for DWI during a welfare check in the area of Vliet Rd. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

10/14/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a package theft on 10/12/24 in the area of Parkside St. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package. The contents were valued at $20.00.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception during the month of 9/24. The suspect, “Jonathan Price,” represented himself as an employee of Xfinity. The suspect advised the victim that his accounts were being hacked and that he should invest in Bitcoin. The victim transferred $20,000.00 into Bitcoin before realizing he was being scammed.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An employee observed the black female suspect walk out of the store without paying for merchandise valued at $39.00.

Two New Brunswick residents, a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, were arrested during a shoplifting investigation. The man was charged with receiving stolen property and released with a pending court appearance after being processed. The woman was charged with shoplifting and transported to the Middlesex County Workhouse on an outstanding warrant out of Old Bridge.

10/15/2024

A 25-year-old Somerset man was arrested for outstanding warrants during a motor vehicle check at a local strip mall. He was processed and turned over to Edison PD.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 10/12/24 in the area of Somerset St. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package. The contents were valued at $100.00.

A Bridgewater, NJ resident was the victim of criminal mischief on 10/01/24 and 10/13/2024 in the area of Rodney Ave. The unknown suspect(s) damaged the victim’s vehicle side mirror and punctured one of the tires. The total repair was valued at $500.00.

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. A Hispanic female exited the store without paying for an unknown amount of candy. The suspect fled the area on a bicycle.

10/17/2024

Three Somerset residents were the victim of burglary and theft in the area of Miller Ave. during the early morning hours. Four unknown suspects were observed outside the residence. They entered the residence through an unlocked window and stole car keys. The suspects stole two of the victim’s vehicles valued at a total of $91,000.00. Two wallets were also stolen. The vehicles were entered stolen into a national database.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 10/15/24. The victim received a phone call from a “Cristian Dominguez” who identified himself as an officer from the “Manhattan Police Department.” The suspect advised the victim that he had an outstanding balance of $980.00 that needed to be paid. If not paid, the amount would increase, and the victim would be subject to arrest. The victim sent $980.00 to a “Ana Perez” in Peru before realizing he was the victim of a scam.

A 31-year-old Piscataway man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

10/18/2024

Two Somerset residents were the victim of a burglary in the area of Second St. during the evening hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the residence without using force. They broke into the victims’ safe and stole a gold bar valued at $3,000.00. The victims were not home during the burglary.

10/19/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief between 10/17/24 and 10/19/24 in the area of Miller Ave. The unknown suspect(s) damaged the victim’s vehicle door frame during a possible burglary attempt. The repair was estimated at $3,000.00.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the afternoon hours in the area of Hamilton St. The identified suspect threw his bicycle at the victim’s vehicle during a dispute. The vehicle sustained damage. Complaint signing procedures were explained to both parties.

10/20/2024

A 30-year-old Bound Brook man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Jacques Ln. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of shoplifting during the early morning hours. A known suspect walked out of the store without paying for merchandise valued at $18.00. He fled the area of foot. Complaint signing procedures were explained to management.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the overnight hours in the area of Hamilton St. The unknown suspect(s) stole Halloween decoration from the victim’s property. The items were valued at $320.00.

10/21/2024

A 26-year-old Perth Amboy woman turned herself in an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. She was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting on 10/14/24. Two unknown suspects described as black females exited the store without paying for beauty products valued at $52.00.

10/23/2024

A 27-year-old Somerset man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the afternoon hours in the area of Hempstead Dr. The unknown suspect(s) stole a delivered package off the victim’s porch. The contents were valued at $205.00.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft and wrongful impersonation by an unknown suspect(s). A check belonging to the victim was delivered to the wrong residence and was cashed by the suspect(s). The check had a value of $2,780.00.

10/24/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the morning hours in the area of Timberhill Dr. The unknown suspect stole the victim’s delivered package and fled in a silver vehicle. The contents were valued at $1,800.00.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the afternoon hours in the area of Oakcroft Ln. The unknown suspect(s) smashed the rear window of the victim’s vehicle. The repair was valued at $300.00.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. An employee observed a black female suspect place items into a suitcase and exit the store without paying. The approximate value of the stolen merchandise was $200.00.

10/25/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Village Dr. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole $10.00 in loose change and air pods valued at $150.00.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Village Dr. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle and stole $20.00 in loose change, credit cards, and an ID. There were no signs of forced entry.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception from 08/2023 to 11/2024. The victim clicked on an immigration lawyer advertisement via Facebook and was eventually contacted by one of the suspects. The victim sent multiple payments totaling $12,409.00 to an alleged lawyer’s office in return for services that were never fulfilled.

A 19-year-old Somerset woman was arrested for two outstanding warrants out of New Brunswick. She was processed and turned over to New Brunswick PD for further processing.

10/26/2024

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting on 10/23/24. The unknown suspects described as a white male and female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $503.00.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft while at a local park. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s unattended phone while they were engaged in an activity at the park. The phone was valued at $900.00.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the afternoon hours in the area of Gifford Rd. The unknown suspect(s) broke the rear window of the victim’s vehicle with a rock. The repair was estimated at $800.00.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the afternoon hours in the area of Kingsbridge Rd. The unknown suspect(s) shattered the rear window of the victim’s vehicle. The repair was estimated at $800.00.

10/27/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief on 10/26/24 in the area of King Rd. The unknown suspect(s) shattered the front window of the victim’s vehicle with a rock. The repair was estimated at $1,000.00.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. The suspect described as a black male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $224.00. Loss prevention employees confronted the suspect outside of the store and he fled leaving the items behind.

A North Brunswick, NJ resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the afternoon hours in the area of Johnson Rd. The unknown suspect(s) broke the rear window of the victim’s vehicle with a rock. The repair was estimated at $1,000.00.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the afternoon hours in the area of Leupp Ln. The unknown suspect(s) broke the passenger front side window of the victim’s vehicle with a rock. The repair was estimated to cost between $1,000.00 and $2,500.00.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a theft during the afternoon hours in the area of Cortland Dr. Food was delivered outside a residence to three unknown black male suspects. The suspects fled the area without paying the delivery person. The food was valued at $116.00.

10/28/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary between 10/24/24 and 10/25/24 in the area of Village Dr. The unknown suspect(s) rummaged through the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole his wallet, which contained the victim’s ID and miscellaneous credit cards.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 10/22/24 in the area of Berry St. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package. The contents were valued at $720.00.

10/29/2024

A Manalapan, NJ resident was the victim of a theft during the overnight hours in the area of Hamilton St. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s motorcycle valued at $8,000.00. The vehicle was entered stolen into a national database.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception via a phone scam. The suspect, “Sherly Marquez,” convinced the victim to Zelle $293.00 to her under the guise that phones were being fraudulently purchased through the victim’s Verizon account. The victim realized she was being scammed after the suspect requested another Zelle transfer.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception via an online scam. The victim was accused of money laundering and threatened with extradition to China by an alleged Guangzhou police officer if she did not send $150,000.00 to an account located in Hong Kong, China. The victim realized she was scammed after she contacted the Guangzhou Police Department, and they confirmed they would never request a money transfer.

10/30/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the afternoon hours in the area of Main St. An unknown Hispanic male suspect was observed on surveillance stealing a delivered package off the victim’s porch. The contents were valued at $25.00.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A white female suspect exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $462.00. A loss prevention employee confronted the suspect outside and she fled leaving the merchandise and her purse behind.

10/31/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary between 10/29/24 and 10/30/24 in the area of Green Hill Manor Dr. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle and stole $500.00 from the glove box. There were no signs of forced entry.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the morning hours in the area of Green St. The unknown suspect(s) stole a delivered package off the victim’s porch. The contents were valued at $2,999.00.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the morning hours in the area of Barron Circle. The unknown suspect stole the victim’s delivered package from a common area. The contents were valued at $9.99. Surveillance showed a black female taking several packages from the area.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A light skinned male suspect exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at approximately $60.00.

A 37-year-old Somerset man was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the afternoon hours in the area of Atlantic Rd. A male suspect was observed on surveillance stealing the victim’s delivered package. The contents were valued at $1,200.00.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the afternoon hours in the area of Cedar Grove Ln. Three women described as Middle Eastern were observed on the victim’s property. One of the unknown suspects aggressively banged on the victim’s door. The victim did not answer, and the suspects left the area in a SUV. The victim’s screen door was damaged resulting in a replacement valued at $1,000.00.



