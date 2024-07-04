FR&A Photo Gallery: Township Celebrates Independence Day

There was music, food trucks and, of course, fireworks.

Mother Nature smiled down on the township July 3, providing beautiful weather for the annual celebration that has been hit with foul weather at times over the past few years.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Municipal Complex off DeMott Lane to hear evening performances by the Franklin Township Community Band an, later, by the Priceless Band.

A variety of food trucks offered everything from barbecue to lobster rolls to ice cream, and a DJ provided music for those gathered by the Senior/Community Center.

The star of the evening was the fireworks. Below is a sample:

Here are some scenes from the event:







