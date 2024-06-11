FHS Athletic Booster Club Celebrates Athletes

FHS WARRIORS – Some of the athletes who took part in the June 10 Sports Fest, sponsored by the Franklin High School Athletic Booster Club, pose for a group shot in the bleachers.

The Franklin High School Athletics Booster Club celebrated all Warriors June 10 with a festival in Warrior Stadium.

The day had been in the works for a while, but finally came together this year, said club president Constance Brown.

“We’ve been trying to gather all of our athletes to celebrate,” she said. “This year we were finally able to accomplish that. We fund-raised throughout the year to make this possible.”

There was a variety of events planned for the day.

“We have music, we have a photo booth, we have multiple games, tug-of-Warriors, water balloons, dodge ball. A dance contest,” she said.

“And we have food, food, food,” she said.

Here are some scenes from the day:







