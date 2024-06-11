Quantcast

FHS Athletic Booster Club Celebrates Athletes

Added by Bill Bowman on June 11, 2024.
Saved under High School, Schools, Sports
FHS WARRIORS – Some of the athletes who took part in the June 10 Sports Fest, sponsored by the Franklin High School Athletic Booster Club, pose for a group shot in the bleachers.

The Franklin High School Athletics Booster Club celebrated all Warriors June 10 with a festival in Warrior Stadium.

The day had been in the works for a while, but finally came together this year, said club president Constance Brown.

“We’ve been trying to gather all of our athletes to celebrate,” she said. “This year we were finally able to accomplish that. We fund-raised throughout the year to make this possible.”

There was a variety of events planned for the day.

“We have music, we have a photo booth, we have multiple games, tug-of-Warriors, water balloons, dodge ball. A dance contest,” she said.

“And we have food, food, food,” she said.

Here are some scenes from the day:



Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …