Driver Killed In Head-On Car Crash

Police are investigating an October 15 auto accident that resulted in the death of one person.

Police received a 9-1-1 call reporting the head-on accident at Amwell and South Middlebush roads at about 7:24 a.m., according to a press release from the Franklin Township Police Department.

The driver of one car was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. The driver and passenger of the other car received non-life-threatening injuries, the release said. None of the individuals involved in the accident was identified.

The factors that contributed to the crash are currently under investigation by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team and the Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Jelani Lanier at 732-873-5533 extension 3246 or at jelani.lanier@franklinnj.gov.



