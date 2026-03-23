Garden State 10-Miler Attracts Runners For FHS Scholarships

Proceeds from the event will be used for scholarships for certain Franklin High School graduating seniors, according to Franklin Township Police Det. Robert Brown, one of the event organizers.

Thousands of runners were expected to take part in the Garden State Track Club’s annual Garden State 10-Miler and Cooke Chase 5K March 22 in Colonial Park.

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