Willingboro Man Charged With Theft Of $9,300 In Lottery Tickets

A 41-year-old Willingboro man was charged April 4 with stealing $9,300 worth of lottery tickets from an Easton Avenue convenience store.

Police were called to the store shortly after 8 a.m. on March 14. The investigation determined that someone broke the store’s glass door the night before and gained entry into the business.

The investigation led to the Willingboro man, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

The man allegedly validated all of the tickets, according to the release.

The man was charged with 3rd Degree Burglary, 3rd Degree Theft, 4th Degree Criminal Mischief and Possession of Burglary Tools, a disorderly person’s offense. The charges were presented to the man in the Middlesex County Correctional Center, North Brunswick, where he was being held on an unrelated charge, according to the press release.

Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Burglary Unit and the Franklin Township Police Department investigated the incident, and detectives from the Middlesex Borough Police Department and members of the New Jersey Lottery Commission assisted, according to the press release.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Burglary Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.





