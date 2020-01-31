Warriors On The Academic Move

Darlene Slavick, of Somerset, studied this fall in Melbourne, Australia. Slavick is a biology major in the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Bishop George Ahr High School.

Widener University congratulates Brittney Jones of Somerset, NJ, 08873 for achieving dean’s list status during the fall 2019 semester. Jones is majoring in Nursing. The dean’s list recognizes full-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.50 and above for the semester.

Springfield College has named Carlin Fernandez from Franklin Park to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall 2019 term. Fernandez is studying Applied Exercise Science. Criteria for selection to the dean’s list requires that the student must have a minimum semester grade point average of 3.500 for the semester.

Seton Hall University is pleased to announce the following students who qualified for the Fall 2019 Dean’s list and to congratulate them for their outstanding academic achievements: Jason Abraham of Somerset, Carlie Chukrallah of Somerset, Shivani Desai of Somerset, Isabella Fiorello of Somerset, Nicole Kelly of Somerset, Ashlin Miller of Somerset, Ian Murphy of Somerset, Kevin Printon of Franklin Park, Kirsten Smith of Somerset, Kate Snyder of Somerset, Kevin Suresh of Somerset and Kelly Veronsky of Somerset.

A total of 1,513 students have been named to the Dean’s List at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania for the Fall 2019 semester of the 2019-2020 academic year. The following local students were named to East Stroudsburg University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester: Me’Saj Closs, Business Management from Somerset; Maya Webster, Sociology from Somerset, and Tiana Webster, Sport Management from Somerset.

Students at Lehigh University attained Dean’s List in Fall 2019. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses. The following local students were named to the Dean’s List at Lehigh University in the Fall 2019 semester: Jordan Chang of Franklin Park, Huachen Liang of Somerset and Michael Maguire of Franklin Park.

Local residents were among more than 1,600 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List: Sydney L. Gero of Somerset, a freshman undeclared major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences; Carolina Chaves of Somerset, a junior strategic communication major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences; Joseph V. Caruso of Franklin Park, a senior environmental science major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences, and Michael P. Diana of Somerset, a senior psychology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Congratulations to the following local students named to the Dean’s List at Muhlenberg College for the Fall 2019 semester: Skyllar Capuno of Somerset, Julia Lombardo of Franklin Park, John Van Burik of Somerset and Madison Whiting of Somerset. Students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.

Rahul Ubriani of Somerset has been named to the Fall 2019 Presidential Honor List at New York Institute of Technology. Ubriani, who is studying Life Sciences, was one of 1,086 students to be honored. To qualify for the Presidential Honor List, a student must achieve a minimum semester GPA of 3.7 and complete at least 12 credit hours without any incomplete grades.

Madison Mento of Franklin Park excelled during the Fall 2019 semester, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Hofstra University Dean’s List.

The following township students have been named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester: Connor DeVoe of Somerset, Brittany Georges of Somerset, Navya Jagarlamudi of Somerset, Makayla Rimblas of Somerset, Brendan Benson of Franklin Park and Nicolas DiMeglio of Somerset. To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.

Shelby A. Lubowicki of Somerset has been named to the President’s List at Clemson University. Lubowicki, whose major is Health Science, made the President’s List for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all As) grade-point average.

Dylan O’Connor of Somerset was named to the Dean’s List at Wilkes University for the fall semester 2019. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.



