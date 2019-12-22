Unity Bank Donates $1,500 To Franklin Food Bank

Unity Bank and its employees have donated $1,500 to the Franklin Food Bank.

The donation was part of $28,500 in donations the bank and its employees made to 19 food pantries in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, according to a press release from the company.

“I am extremely proud of the generosity our employees continue to show in this important community service project, which seems to break donation records every year,” Unity Bank President & CEO James A. Hughes said in the release. “All of these organizations provide vital services to those in need throughout New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley. As a community bank, it is a privilege to be able to support the important work of these organizations.”

Also receiving $1,500 donations were FISH Hospitality Program in Piscataway, serving Middlesex, Union, and Somerset Counties, from Middlesex Branch; Flemington Area Food Pantry from Flemington Branch; The Food Bank Network of Somerset County in Bound Brook from North Plainfield Branch; Highland Park Community Food Pantry from Highland Park Branch; Home First Interfaith Housing & Family Services of Plainfield from Scotch Plains Branch; Linden Interfaith Network for Community Service from Linden Branch; NORWESCAP Food Bank of Phillipsburg from Phillipsburg Branch; Open Cupboard Food Pantry of Clinton from Clinton Branch; Readington Area Starfish from Whitehouse Branch; St. Paul Food Pantry of Ramsey from the Ramsey Branch; Samaritan Homeless Interim Program of Somerville from Somerville Branch; Sacred Heart Social Concerns Ministry in South Plainfield from South Plainfield Branch; Alliance Center for Independence Food Pantry in Edison from Edison Branch; Union Food Pantry from Union Branch; Helping Hands Food Pantry of Hillsdale from Emerson Branch; Washington Community Food Pantry from Unity’s Washington Branch; Northampton Community College’s HOPE Food Pantry from the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Branch; and Salvation Army Easton Corps Community Center from Forks Township, Pennsylvania Branch.





