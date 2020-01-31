Two EMTs Hurt When Ambulance Hits Car, House On Way To Call
Police are investigating the circumstances which led an ambulance driver to veer off the road on Hamilton Street January 31, hit a car and then hit a house near Pershing Street.
The driver and passenger in the RWJ Barnabus Health ambulance were injured in the accident, but there was no patient on board, according to a press release from the Franklin Township Police Department.
Police received a 9-1-1 call at about 4:57 a.m. reporting the accident, according to the press release.
The early investigation showed that the ambulance was heading west on Hamilton, responding to a call, when the vehicle crossed into the other lane, hit a parked car and then hit the empty house, the release said.
The driver and passenger, both EMT personnel, were injured and taken to an area hospital.
The house was deemed uninhabitable by the Franklin Township Code Official, the release said.
Hamilton Street was closed for nearly three hours during the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Cpl. Michael Deutchman at 732-873-5533 ext. 3110 or at Michael.deutchman@franklinnj.gov.