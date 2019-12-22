Township Woman Named ‘NJ Realtor Of The Year’

Township resident Ya Yuan “Y.Y.” Lien was named 2019 Realtor of the Year during the annual New Jersey Realtors Awards Ceremony at the Triple Play Realtor Convention & Trade Expo in Atlantic City on December 20.

Lien has “showcased outstanding commitment to the Realtor organization,” and professionalism and expertise in her industry, according to a release about the award. She was selected from a pool of local board and association Realtors of the Year.

Lien, a Realtor with RE/MAX Platinum in North Brunswick, emigrated with her family to the United States in 1983, according to the release.

“I am incredibly honored to be chosen as New Jersey Realtors 2019 Realtor of the Year,” Lien said in the release. “I love being a part of the Realtor organization.”

“Realtor collaboration and networking is such an important part of what we do,” she said in the release. “My recommendation to every Realtor is to get involved on the local, state, and national levels—you’ll meet great people who’ll inspire you, help you achieve your dream, and your voice will be heard.”

At Metro Centre Association of Realtors, Lien is the Chair of the Education, the Cultural Diversity, and the Fair Housing Committees, according to the release. Additionally, she is on the Board of Directors for the Asian Real Estate Association of America Central Jersey Chapter and the 2020 Vice President of AREAA Central New Jersey.

On the state level, Lien is a member of the Professional Standards Committee, Vice-Chair of the Equal Opportunity & Cultural Diversity Committee, and will be Chair of the Equal Opportunity & Cultural Diversity Committee in 2020. She is also a current Trustee of the NJ Realtors Housing Opportunity Foundation, according to the release.

Lien also holds many National Association of Realtors designations and certifications, including ABR, SRS, GREEN, SFR, RSPS, and AHWD, according to the release.





