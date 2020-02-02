Township Violence Is Topic Of Town Hall Meeting

Township Councilman Carl Wright speaks about the upcoming town hall to discuss ways to end violence in Franklin.

Ways to stem the kind of violence that has recently resulted in shooting deaths in the township will be the topic of a town hall meeting set for 6 p.m. February 4 at Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street Campus, 415 Francis Street.

The meeting was called by Township Councilman Carl Wright (D-Ward 4), who said at a recent Council meeting that he was alarmed by the spate of violence happening, especially since some of it involves minors.

“We have to ask ourselves, what are we doing? From the parents down to the kids, what are we doing?” he said.

“When you can go from stupid to a gangster in a heartbeat, this is crazy, because you’re a minor,” Wright said. “How can the whole community allow this to happen? What did we do wrong? Where are we going wrong? That has to be looked at, seriously looked at.”

Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Roberts and County Prosecutor Chief of Detectives John Fodor – who is also overseeing the township police department – are scheduled to speak at the event.

Also scheduled to appear are schools Superintendent John Ravally and Township Manager Robert Vornlocker.

The township has been hit with a spate of shootings in the last several moths, which have resulted in two deaths and the wounding of an elderly man.



