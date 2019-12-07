Township Kicks Off Holiday Season With Annual Tree Lighting

Children enjoyed crafts and games after the tree lighting.

A mini-concert by the Franklin High School Madrigals highlighted the annual township holiday tree lighting in the municipal complex.

Following the lighting, the party was moved to the Senior/Community Center, where there was music, children’s activities and light refreshments available.

There was also a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, to the delight of township children.

Among those speaking prior to the tree lighting were Mayor Phil Kramer, Township Council members Crystal Pruitt and Will Galtieri and Beau Byrtus, the township’s recreation superintendent.

“I think we all share in the special feeling when we push that button and the tree lights up tonight,” Byrtus said. “It’s as if each one of those twinkling lights sends a new spirit of love, hope and joy through our hearts.”

Kramer thanked those who turned out for events, saying, “this is really the heart of Franklin that turns out for these things.”

Pruitt said the holiday “is about giving and celebrating the best of our possibilities and loving each other and charity and giving. We are one community and we will always continue to love and respect each other.”

The event was sponsored by the Lightbridge Academy of Somerset, with partnerships from Boy Scout Troop 154, Girl Scout Troop 63200, the township Youth Council, the Parks and Recreation Department and the library.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate live streamed the tree lighting:

Your Thoughts

comments