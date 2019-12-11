Township Council Votes To Buy Nearly $300,000 In Equipment, Vehicles

The Township Council approved a number of purchases on December 10.

Nearly $300,000 in purchases for the police, public works and fire prevention departments were approved December 10 by the Township Council.

The council voted to award Atlantic Uniform Company of Belleville a $94,530 contract for the purchase of bullet proof vests for police officers.

Kimco USA of Marshall, Illinois was awarded an $84,704.84 contract for the purchase of a salt spreader for the public works department.

The Council voted to spend $116,783.12 for vehicles and equipment for the fire prevention department.

Mall Chevrolet of Cherry Hill was awarded a $47,700 contract for a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD work truck, Beyer Ford of Morristown was awarded a $36,667 contract for a 2020 Ford Expedition and 10-75 Emergency Lighting of Cheektowaga, NY was awarded a $32,416.12 contract for lighting and cabinets for both vehicles.

Director of Fire Prevention John Hauss said in a memo about teh purchases that the new vehicles will replace a “1998 Chevrolet S10 Pick Up Truck that had to be removed from service due to wear and tear and a 2007 GMC Work Truck.”

“The new Work Truck will be used in same manner as the existing Work Truck; this vehicle will carry additional tools and equipment used by the Department and will serve as the back up to the fire investigation unit,” Hauss wrote.

“The Expedition, which is a full-size SUV, is being requested to allow additional cabinet space to be built in the vehicle which will enable the vehicle to be used for Fire Prevention and Emergency Management,” Hauss wrote. “There are maps and documents that Fire Prevention staff carry for use in the field; there are additional maps and documents that are not needed by Fire Prevention, but should be accessible to Emergency Management in the field. The additional cabinets a full-size SUV can provided will allow for storage of both Fire Prevention and Emergency Management records.





