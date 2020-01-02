Township 19-Year-Old Charged With Murder Of New Brunswick Man

A 19-year-old township man faces a murder charge in connection with the death of Sharif Austin, 21, of New Brunswick, according to a January 2 press release from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police say that Austin was shot at the corner of Lee Avenue and Handy Street in New Brunswick at about 11:55 p.m. on December 23.

The defendant was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, both second degree crimes, according to the press release.

The defendant will be held at the Middlesex County Corrections Center pending a detention hearing, according to the release.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Erika DiMarcello at (732) 745-5200 or Detective Deon McCall at (732) 745-3848.





