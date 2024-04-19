Quantcast

St. Matthias Students Finalists In Statewide Competition

Added by Bill Bowman on April 19, 2024.
Three St. Matthias School students are among 35 finalists in the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey’s Fourth Grade Folder Contest.

The students were selected from a pool of thousands of students from across the state.

The local finalists are Aiden Bil, Emmanuel Victor, and Loraine Coloma.

The contest recognizes “students’ creative talent and commitment to promoting healthy, drug-free lifestyles,” according to a press release. “These students from across the state have artistically brought to life the theme ‘Fun Things to Do Instead of Drugs,’ underlining the importance of positive life choices.

“The creativity of these young minds is not just admirable but a beacon of hope for a drug-free future,” Angelo Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ, said in the release. “Each finalist has contributed to an important conversation about making healthy choices and staying drug-free in a way that resonates with their peers. Parents play an important role in reinforcing these messages, and we are here to help foster these conversations.”

The artwork of the two grand prize winners will be featured on folders distributed statewide. The winners and finalists will be recognized at a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, May 9, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at drugfreenj.org/2024online/.

