Somerset County Golf Registration to Include Tee Time Service

The Somerset County Park Commission Golf Division has announced that all registration fees for 2020 will include 7-day advanced access to the tee time reservation system.

Registration will allow golfers to reserve tee times seven days in advance at all five Championship courses: Neshanic Valley on South Branch Road in Neshanic Station; Green Knoll on Garretson Road in Bridgewater; Quail Brook on New Brunswick Road in Somerset; Spooky Brook at Colonial Park; and Warrenbrook on Warrenville Road in Warren.

Park Commission Golf Identification Cards are good for one calendar year and will be available for sale beginning Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Pro Shops at Spooky Brook and Neshanic Valley. Green Knoll, Quail Brook, and Warrenbrook will open in the spring.

Registration fees including tee time reservation for 2020 are:$65 for resident adults; $60 for resident junior adult; $50 for resident senior (62 & over); $50 for resident junior (18 years & under); $210 for non-resident adult; and $185 for non-resident junior or senior.

Information of all golf facilities may be obtained by calling the Somerset County Park Commission at 908-722-1200, ext. 5421. Information on all Park Commission programs and activities may be found at www.somersetcountyparks.org.

Your Thoughts

comments