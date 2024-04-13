Seeley’s Run Gets Long-Needed Cleanup

CLEANUP VOLUNTEERS – Seeley’s Run was the target of the annual John Clyde Stream Cleanup on April 13. Pictured are the volunteers before starting their work. (Photo courtesy of the Lower Raritan Watershed Partnership.)

About 100 people were expected to gather in a rear parking lot at Somerset Village on Easton Avenue April 13 for the annual stream cleanup sponsored by the Franklin Township Environmental Commission and the Lower Raritan Watershed Partnership.

The cleanups – this one along Seeley’s Run – was named after the late John Clyde, a former Township Mayor and the creator of the stream cleanups in the township, according to Environmental Commission member Stanslav Jaracz.

“Today is a special day,” Jaracz said. “We have inspected this area and it needs a cleanup. Today we have over 100 registered volunteers to help us clean the stream.”

Volunteers included members of various organizations, including Boy and Girl Scout troops, the Franklin High School Environmental Club, the Franklin High School JROTC Warrior Battalion, AmeriCorps, and the Franklin Woman’s Club, as well as individual residents from the township and neighboring towns, Jaracz said.

Deputy Mayor Ed Potosnak, who is also the executive director of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters, also pitched in.

