Second Chance For Animals’ ‘Santa Paws’ Fundraiser Underway

Nugget the chicken was one of the pets brought to the annual Second Chance for Animals’ “Santa Paws” fundraiser.

The annual “Santa Paws” fundraiser benefiting Second Chance for Animals kicked off December 7 at Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus.

The event, now in its 19th year, supports the organization which funds the Franklin Township Animal Shelter.

Pets of all stripes and species are welcome, as long as they are on a leash or in a carrier.

For $20, pet owners can have their pets’ pictures taken with Santa Claus, then take home two 4×6 digital pictures or a USB drive with all of the session’s pictures enclosed.

There are also a variety of pet-related items for sale.

The next picture session will be held December 14 at SGS, 1649 Amwell Road, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate live-streamed from the event on December 7:

Live from Second Chance For Animals/ Franklin Township Animal Shelter’s Annual Santa Paws event…Pictures with Santa Bob and Santa Mike with your furry, feathered , finned animal babies!! Also handcrafted gift items of frames, sweaters, bags, mats, blankets….today at Sampson Smith Middle School off Amwell Rd., All proceeds benefit Franklin animals looking for their forever homes…today ‘til 3, next Saturday, Dec. 14 10:30-3 Posted by The Franklin Reporter & Advocate on Saturday, December 7, 2019

Here are some scenes from the December 7 event:

Your Thoughts

comments