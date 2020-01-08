Murder Of Township 20-Year-Old Woman May Have Been Mistaken Identity

Noyola-Narvaez

The 20-year-old township woman killed in her car in October may have been mistaken for another person, prosecutors said in announcing the arrest of a suspect on January 8.

A 19-year-old Franklin Boulevard man was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder in the shooting death of Monserret Noyola-Narvaez, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers responding to a 9-1-1 call on October 22, 2019 found Noyola-Narvaez slumped unconscious behind the wheel of a car stopped on Phillips Road, near Matilda Avenue.

The officers and medical personnel performed life-saving measures on her before she was transported to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries two days later.

A two-and-a-half month investigation, involving numerous interviews, led to the arrest, according to the release. Those interviews led investigators to a possible motive of mistaken identity, the release said.

The defendant is currently lodged in the Middlesex County Jail, North Brunswick, pending a detention hearing, the release said.

After her death, Noyola-Narvaez’s organs were donated to the NJ Sharing Network, the release said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.





Your Thoughts

comments