Life Story: William Irvine, 77; U.S. Air Force Veteran

William Irvine passed away on December 5. He was 77 years old.

Mr. Irvine was born in Hackensack, and lived in Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Texas prior to settling in Somerset in 1987.

Mr. Irvine had a long and successful career in the United States Air Force. He served in Turkey and the Middle East and throughout the United States before retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. He then was employed as a Professor of Mathematics at Rutgers University. He was a master woodworker and published a book titled Random Musings .

He was predeceased by his wife, Debra Irvine, in 2010. He was a brother to Bud Irvine.

Mr. Irvine is survived by his wife, Emy Irvine of Somerset and his children Scott Irvine, Lori Beasley, Jennifer Warren, and David Irvine along with his many grandchildren.

Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on December 9 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street. A graveside service will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in New Brunswick with military honors.





Your Thoughts

comments