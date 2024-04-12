Life Story: Rosario S. LaCorte, Father Of Township Resident

Rosario S. LaCorte of Warren, formerly of Berkeley Heights, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on April 8 at the age of 95.

Rosario was born and raised in Elizabeth, the son of the late Serafina (nee Alfonso) and Rosario S. LaCorte, Sr. He had resided in Berkeley Heights for over 30 years before moving to Warren in 2023.

Rosario was a talented wood pattern maker and had worked for Monroe Pattern Works in Roselle Park for many years before his retirement.

Having been honorably discharged from the Army Air Corps with the rank of Staff Sergeant, Rosario was very patriotic and had a strong love for his country. He was an accomplished baseball player and was a pitcher for the Army Air Corps baseball team.

Rosario was highly regarded in the world of tropical fish and aquariums and was a published author on these topics. He was admired tremendously in this field and had tropical fish species named in his honor, including the Rainbow Tetra (Nematobrycon lacortei) and South American Killfish (Maratecoara lacortei). In addition to his passion for tropical fish, Rosario was also a lover of flowers and all things in nature.

He was a long-time active parishioner of Little Flower Church in Berkeley Heights, where he served as hospitality minister for many years. His strong faith included a special affection for the Blessed Mother.

Rosario was defined by his love for his family, his faith, and his country.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Janet LaCorte (nee Rivera); his loving children, Robert (Nancy) LaCorte, Michael (Livia) LaCorte, Maryann (Mel) Endick, Eileen (Michael) Mroczek and Thomas (Mary) LaCorte; his cherished grandchildren, Jennifer, Katie, Dani, Alyssa, Michael, Devon, Taylor, Tara, and Brian, and 5 great-grandchildren, and his dear sister Ann Benz.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Paul Ippolito Berkeley Memorial.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Rosario’s memory to Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org).





