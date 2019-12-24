Life Story: Michaela Powell, 23; 2014 FHS Graduate

Ms. Michaela Powell passed away suddenly on Friday evening December 20, 2019. She was 23 years old.

Ms. Powell was born in Guatemala and arrived at her forever home in Franklin Township at the age of 10 weeks. She was educated in the Franklin Township Public School system and graduated from Franklin High School in 2014. Michaela was involved Girl Scouts, soccer and orchestra where she played standup bass and enjoyed gymnastics, dramatics, ceramics, but most of all she loved spending time with her friends. She was a yoga enthusiast, and animal lover and had just earned her Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Montclair State University, following in the footsteps of her grandmother, Marion Powell. Michaela was planning to continue her education to become certified to do what she loved, helping others. She was currently working as an event planner for Top Golf in Edison and at Mister East as a server.

She is survived by her parents Thomas Laconich and Linda Powell of Somerset along with her many cousins and friends.

Visitation will take place on Friday from 4-8 PM and Saturday from 2-3 PM at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. A funeral ceremony will begin at 3 PM. All other services will take place privately. Contributions in Ms. Powell’s name may be made to the Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue (where her dog Molly was adopted) at www.dvgrr.org , to the Franklin Township Animal Shelter at 475 DeMott Lane Somerset NJ 08873 or PETA, ASPCA, John Stewart’s Rescue Farm or to any non-kill shelter or animal rescue group of your choice.

