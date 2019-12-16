Life Story: Andrew (Endre) Schrancz, 84; Man Of Many Talents

Andrew (Endre) Schrancz, 84, of Somerset, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family, on December 14.

He was born November 24, 1935, in Hungary, and immigrated to the US in 1957. He lived in Edison for many years before moving to Somerset in 2004.

While attending school in New Brunswick to learn English upon his arrival in the US, Andrew hit the jackpot and met his wife Irmgard, who had immigrated from Germany. She was smart, beautiful, and kind, and was a great cook. Together, they raised their two children and celebrated 56 years of marriage.

Andy had a strong work ethic and was a meticulous handyman. He often worked multiple jobs to provide for his family. He was a delivery truck driver, owned his own aluminum siding, door and window installation company, and from 1984 to 1998, was a carpenter at Rutgers University.

He enjoyed the outdoors and nature, especially fishing, and was passionate about sports, including soccer and NY Rangers ice hockey, with whom he had a love/hate relationship. He had a great sense of humor, and often couldn’t finish a joke without laughing. Each November, he looked forward to his vacation on Marco Island, FL, where he spent quality time with family and old friends. Andy was the ultimate family man, and every decision he made was with his family in mind. He was extremely proud of the accomplishments of his wife, children and especially his grandchildren, who brought smiles to his face every day.



Andrew was predeceased by his parents and his brothers Imre and Joszef of Hungary, and his sister Marika Bors of North Brunswick.

He is survived by his loving wife Irmgard of Somerset, his daughter Andrea Sutter and her husband David of Hillsborough, his son Joseph and fiancé Tiffany Costello of Philadelphia, and his 5 grandchildren, Laura, Sarah, Olivia, Alexander, and Jessica. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Steven Bors of North Brunswick, his niece Sylvia Bors of Pittstown, nephew Steven Bors of Bethlehem Township, and their wonderful families.

Visiting will take place from 4-8 p.m. December 19 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset.

A funeral service will begin at 9:30 a.m. December 20 at St. Matthias Church, Somerset, NJ. A private interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a charity of your choosing.





