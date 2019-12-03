Franklin Youth Groups Receive County Grants

Several Franklin Township youth groups were recently awarded $9,000 in grants from the Somerset County Board of Chosen Freeholders.

Franklin received a $5,000 grant for its Girls Circle, Boys Council, and Youth Council, and a $4,000 competitive grant for its Peaceful Warriors program.

The grants were part of $106,939 in grants awarded by the Freeholders.

Funding was provided through the 2019 Municipal Youth Services Commission’s (MYSC) annual grant program and is used to support a wide variety of programs for local youth.

“We are happy to grant funding to these municipalities in support of our young people,” Somerset County Freeholder Director Brian Levine said in a release about the grants. “These grants will help fund valuable initiatives in our local communities. I believe that when we invest in programs for our youth we are investing in our future.”

The Municipal Youth Services Commissions mirror the County Youth Services Commission and are responsible for assessing the needs of youth in their local communities who are at-risk of or are involved in the juvenile justice system.

These services bring together key community leaders and community volunteers to carefully examine the needs of the at-risk youth in their local area in order to develop appropriate prevention and intervention strategies that address those issues.





Your Thoughts

comments