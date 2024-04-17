Franklin Township Police Log For March 31 To April 6, 2024

03/31/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Pear Tree Ln. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole two pairs of sunglasses valued at $210.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. Two Hispanic males exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $271.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the overnight hours in the area of Abbott Rd. The unknown suspect(s) threw rocks at the rear of the residence shattering a rear glass door and window. The damage was estimated at $750.

An Edison resident was the victim of a theft during the afternoon hours at a local gym. The unknown suspect(s) removed a locked lock off of the victim’s gym locker and stole his wallet. The wallet contained $400 and various credit cards. One of the victim’s credit cards was used to make purchases at a store in another jurisdiction.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the overnight hours in the area of Holland Dr. The unknown suspect(s) broke the rear window of the victim’s vehicle. The repair was estimated to cost $120.

A Somerset resident was the victim of burglary during the overnight hours in the area of Pear Tree Ln. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle but did not take anything.

04/01/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief on March 24 at a local hotel. A black male was observed on surveillance slashing the victim’s tires. The damage was estimated at $300.

A Somerset resident was the victim of fraudulent activity during a loan application. During the process, the victim received a phone call from the company requesting that she purchase two Sephora gift cards to pay for loan fees. The victim obliged which resulted in a loss of $470.

A 48-year-old Somerset resident was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The person was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A32-year-old South Plainfield man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A 33-year-old Plainfield man was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction by South Plainfield PD. The FTPD assumed custody of him and transported him to Somerset County Jail.

04/02/2024

A 37-year-old Trenton man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Plainsboro during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and released on his own recognizance.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the overnight hours in the area of JFK Blvd. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole $2 and vehicle documentation.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception during a computer scam. The unknown suspect convinced the victim to transfer $8,000 into a Bitcoin account to resolve an account issue.

A 42-year-old Trenton woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction by Hamilton Twp. PD. The FTPD assumed custody of her and transported her to Somerset County Jail.

A 31-year-old Somerset man turned himself in on multiple warrants out of different jurisdictions. He was processed and turned over to the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Department.

04/03/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of an attempted burglary during the early morning hours in the area of Arrowhead Ln. Three unknown suspects were observed in the victim’s driveway peering through car windows. They then peered through a rear door while in possession of a crowbar. The suspects fled when the victim turned on a light.

A Basking Ridge resident was the victim of a burglary during the afternoon hours at a local park. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle and stole multiple credit cards. The credit cards were later used to make purchases at two businesses located in an outside jurisdiction.

A 32-year-old Monmouth Junction woman was arrested by South Brunswick PD for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD processed her and transported her to Somerset County Jail.

04/04/2024

Two stolen motorcycles were recovered from a property located on Hamilton St. One of the bikes had an air tag device on it that alerted the owner. The investigation is ongoing.

04/05/2024

Two stolen vehicles were recovered during a suspicious activity called in the area of Easton North Dr. The reporting person observed three black males near a vehicle with ski masks and gloves on. When patrol arrived, they observed the stolen vehicle to have a damaged steering column and ignition. The reporting jurisdiction was notified. Another stolen vehicle, with similar damage, was located in close proximity. The suspects were not located.

A North Brunswick resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the morning hours. Three unknown males were observed climbing a fence to gain access to the vehicle. The vehicle was then driven off of the property. The vehicle was later recovered, unoccupied, in an outside jurisdiction.

04/06/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the overnight hours in the area of Arthur Glick Blvd. The suspect(s) is unknown. The vehicle was entered stolen into a national database.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the overnight hours in the area of Sapphire Ln. The unknown suspect(s) shattered the back window to the victim’s vehicle. The damage was estimated at $300.





