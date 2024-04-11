FR&A Sports: New FHS Girls’ Flag Football Team Gets First Win
Iyanna Cotten broke through for an 80-yard touchdown run April 10 to help propel the newly minted Franklin High School girls’ flag football team to a 27-6 victory against South Hunterdon.
Cotten, a senior better-known for her basketball exploits, also had two receptions for 30 yards during the historic win.
Also contributing to the win was Sophomore Kayla Duncan, who had a touchdown and five receptions for 62 yards; Sophomore quarterback Gianna Mattia, who had a touchdown and carried the ball six times for 60 yards, as well as going 11 for 18 with one interception for 118 yards, and Junior Nyasia Salley, who scored a touchdown and had four carries for 65 yards.
Freshman Asiyah Yoni had one reception for 10 yards, and Senior Morgan Lewis had two receptions for 14 yards.
The Lady Warriors dominated the game from the start, putting up 20 points in the first half while keeping South Hunterdon to six, and blanking the Eagles in the second half, 7-0.
This is the first year of a two-year probationary period for flag football in New Jersey. The New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs all high school sports in New Jersey, is expected to formally accept the sport in its program at the end of 2025.
The Lady Warriors have four more games for t his season, with the next two – April 17 against Plainfield and April 24 against Metuchen – being the only home games.
With their win, the Lady Warriors’ record improves to 1-1 in the Big Central – Blue conference. Franklin lost their season opener 29-12 against Elizabeth.
Franklin is one of 18 schools participating in the Big Central conference. Other local teams in the conference include New Brunswick, Piscataway, and South Brunswick.
Here are some scenes from the game: