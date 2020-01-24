FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Avenge Earlier Loss, Beat Gil St. Bernard’s 51-47

Onoseta Ufuah powers through Gil St. Bernard’s defenders during the Lady Warriors’ January 23 game.

Three Lady Warriors scored in double-digits January 23 in the team’s 57-41 victory over Gil St. Bernard’s.

The game was as close as the score suggests. Franklin had to fight back from several deficits, including digging out of a 6-point hole with less than two minutes left in the first half to tie the game.

The win represented a bit of revenge for the Lady Warriors, who lost to Gil, 60-53, earlier in the month.

The second half belonged the Franklin, but only barely. The Lady Warriors outscored Gil 12-10 in the thrid quarter and 10-8 in the final frame.

Head Coach Audrey Taylor said she told the girls during halftime that they just needed to believe in themselves.

“Today at halftime it was about believing, believe that you guys can win,” she said. “And they grinded it out, they stayed together, they didn’t put their head down, they definitely had that belief today and they pulled it out. And I’m glad they got over that hump.”

Gil’s stsar player, Junior Caileigh WAlsh, led all scorers with 25 points, something Taylor said she told her team to expect.

“She’s a very big weapon,” Taylor said of Walsh. “When you have players that we know have that talent, it’s not necessarily to stop them, it’s more to make it more difficult.”

“So our job was to make her job more difficult and then get the rebound, and not to get emotional,” she said. “In the first half, we started to get caught up in it, and it was like, ladies, she’s gonna score. It happens. So let’s just get back in it and do what we do.”

And they did.

Senior Ufuah Onoseta led her teammates with 17 points, Senior Keona Schenck scored 13 points and Freshman Gissell Gamble contributed 11 points.

Junior Kyierah Dempsy-Toney scored 8 points and Junior Morgan Jones scored 2 points.

With the win, their third in a row, Franklin improves to 8-3 on the season.

Here are some scenes from the game:

Your Thoughts

comments