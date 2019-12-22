Farming Bids Accepted For Land In Township
A 41-acre parcel of land abutting Colonial Park is one of 10 for which the Somerset County Park Commission is accepting farming bids.
The tract is known as the Howe parcel and is adjacent to the Howe farmstead and the Howe Athletic Complex.
Bids are being accepted through January 8, 2020, when they will be opened and read, according to a notification from the county.
The minimum yearly bid amount for the parcel is $100, according to the bid documents. The contracts’ terms are for five years.
Also up for farming bids is land in Hillsborough, Branchburg and Montgomery.
Specifications and instructions to bidders may be obtained at the County Purchasing Office or the Somerset County Park Commission website at www.somersetcountyparks.org and on the Somerset County website www.co.somerset.nj.us, according to the documents.