Budd Van Lines Participates In ‘Wreaths Across America’ Event

Submitted by Budd Van Lines.

Somerset-based moving company Budd Van Lines on December 14 assisted in the delivery of approximately 3,800 wreaths to Long Island National Cemetery for Wreaths Across America.

The wreaths were picked up by Budd Van Lines in Maine and hauled to Long Island, where more than 60 other carriers met up to convoy to the cemetery.

Budd Van Lines’ employees also volunteered on foot at Wreaths Across America’s main ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.

Wreaths Across America’s annual wreath-laying ceremony has become known as the world’s largest veteran’s parade and aims to educate younger generations about the importance of honoring the nation’s fallen war heroes. Volunteers are encouraged to speak the name of the veterans out loud as they assist in placing wreaths on the graves.

Kathy Patrick, Manager of Operations at Budd Van Lines, has volunteered for the organization for four years: “You don’t have to look far back in someone’s family tree to find a veteran, and some of the graves belong to people who have no family – the volunteers are their only visitors. You can’t help but choke up, reading headstone after headstone.”

Wreaths Across America carries out their mission to “Remember, Honor and Teach” each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at over 2,100 locations across the United States, at sea, and abroad.

