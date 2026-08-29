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Speakers At March on Washington Anniversary Rally Urge Greater Levels Of Activism

August 29, 2026 Community Building, County Commissioners, General News

RALLY MODERATOR – Bill Davis, the host of the August 27 Community Rally commemorating the 1963 March on Washington, speaks during the rally.

Speakers at an August 27 community rally commemorating the 63rd anniversary of the March on Washington urged ralliers to vote in the coming midterm elections and to deepen their activism, warning that the nation is facing what several of them called a turn toward authoritarianism.

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