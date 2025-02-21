Woodbridge Man Charged With Son’s Death In Township Hotel

A 36-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested recently on charges that he killed his 4-year-old son in a township hotel in 2024.

The man was charged with 1st Degree Murder and 2nd Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police were called to the hotel at about 3:24 p.m. on February 19, 2024, by the boy’s father, who told police that his son had injured himself two days earlier and had most recently injured himself when falling off of a toilet.

The man told police that he iced the boy’s head before going to bed earlier on February 19, 2024, but when he woke up later, the boy was not responsive.

The boy was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the press release.

An autopsy was conducted on the boy on February 4, 2025, at which time his death was labelled a homicide, according to the release.

The investigation resolved with the February 18, 2025 arrest of the man in Woodbridge, according to the release.

The man is being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility, Morristown, pending a hearing, according to court records.

Participating in the investigation were detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Special Victim’s Unit, and Crime Scene Investigation Unit along with detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department, members of the Middlesex County SORT team, members of the Woodbridge Police Department, and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation Newark Field Office – Branchburg RA, according to the release.

Anyone with information relating to this homicide is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

