A 28-year-old North Plainfield resident was killed early in the morning of February 1 in an automobile accident on South Middlebush Road.

Franklin Township police said they received a 9-1-1 call about an accident at South Middlebush and Jacques Lane at about 2:49 a.m.

Responding officers found that the woman was driving a 2020 orange Dodge Charger, which collided with a 2008 black Volvo tractor trailer.

The tractor trailer driver was not injured, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

South Middlebush Road was partially closed to traffic for about eight hours whi8le the initial investigati0on was underway.

In addition to FTPD, also responding were firefighters and EMS personnel, according to a press release from the FTPD.

The crash is being inv4estigated by by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team and the Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Ryan Ellington at (732) 873-5533, extension 3174, or at Ryan.ellington@franklinnj.gov.

