Warriors On The Academic Move

Cecily Cuadra of Somerset, New Jersey, was recently elected to membership into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Kean University. Cuadra is among approximately 20,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Lindsey McIntyre of Somerset was named to Susquehanna University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2025 semester. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.

The Pray Family Center for Service Learning and Civic Engagement at Raritan Valley Community College is highlighting 23 accomplished student leaders who are being honored with the President’s Volunteer Service Award from the global nonprofit, Points of Light. These students, who are being celebrated for their extraordinary service to the community, have made a strong impact volunteering throughout the 2024-2025 academic year by tackling important social issues and building more vibrant communities. The following RVCC students are being honored for their work with the listed community and campus organizations: Hamza Catovic, Franklin Park: New Brunswick Islamic Center – Bronze Award.

Simon Elhajj of Somerset is one of over 550 members of Alvernia University’s Class of 2025. Elhajj earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Community Leadership degree at Alvernia’s commencement ceremony at the Santander Arena in downtown Reading, Pa. on May 10, 2025.

Srikar Sadhu, of Somerset, graduated with a Bachelor Of Science In Biomedical Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin in spring 2025. Sadhu was one of nearly 9,500 students who received an undergraduate, master’s or doctoral degree.

The following students who were among those named to the Dean’s List at the University of Connecticut for the spring 2025 semester: Alyssa Miel, Franklin Park, and Ashrita Jagarlamudi and Katherine Stevenson, both of Somerset.

Adelphi student Venkata Sai Vamsi Sopalli from Somerset was among the presenters at the 22nd Adelphi University Scholarship and Creative Works Conference, held April 24, 2025 in Garden City, NY. Students gave poster and oral presentations of their research, performed original dance and music pieces, and demonstrated computer games and apps they developed. This tradition is an opportunity for Adelphi students to share their work with those from the University community and beyond.

Wilkes University awarded more than 700 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its 78th spring commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 17. Local students receiving degrees were Madison Straub of Somerset – BSN in Nursing, and Immaculata Emesue of Somerset – DNP in Nursing.

