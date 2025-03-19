Warriors On The Academic Move

Chad Chavez of Somerset was named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the Fall 2024 semester. Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester. Chavez is currently majoring in Communication.

Charlotte Hunter, a resident of Franklin Park, was honored for academic achievement by being named to the Dean’s List at Delaware Valley University for the Fall 2024 semester.

Kayla Arrington of Somerset earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree from Georgia State University at the end of the fall 2024 semester. Arrington and more than 3,000 fellow students were recognized for their achievements during the university’s commencement in December 2024.

Krish Thawani of Somerset has earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Thawani was among approximately 6,400 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute’s 267th Commencement exercises Dec. 12 – 14, 2024, at McCamish Pavilion (Ph.D. and bachelor’s) and Bobby Dodd Stadium (master’s).

New York Institute of Technology congratulates the students who were named to the Presidential Honor List for the fall 2024 semester, including: Kirsty Larsen and Madeleine Vinueza, both of Somerset.

Riya Lahiri, Class of 2025, of Somerset, was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University for the fall 2024 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Seton Hall University is pleased to announce the following students who qualified for the Fall 2024 Dean’s list and to congratulate them for their outstanding academic achievements: Sameer Desai of Somerset, Saul Henriquez of Somerset, Morgan Lewis of Somerset, Zahir Mooring of Franklin Park, and Michael Veronsky of Somerset. After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than “C”, qualify for the Dean’s List.

Mia I. Martinez, of Somerset, was named to second honors on the Clark University Dean’s List. This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the Fall 2024 semester. Students must have a GPA of 3.8 or above for first honors or a GPA between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.

The University of Hartford is pleased to announce that 2,291 students have been named to the Dean’s List and President’s List for the fall 2024 semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students achieving superior academic standing. The requirement, with some exceptions, is a grade point average of at least 3.0 and no grade below C. The President’s List recognizes a select group of students reaching the highest level of academic standing. To be placed on the President’s List, students must maintain a GPA of at least a 3.75 and receive grades of C or better. Please join us in congratulating: James Jackman of Somerset – Dean’s List. Alayah Johnson of Somerset – Dean’s List.

Thomas Siegler, of Franklin Park, earned dean’s list honors at University of Tampa for the Fall 2024 semester. Siegler is a Senior majoring in Accounting BS. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.

