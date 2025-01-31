Warriors On The Academic Move

Arris George, of Somerset, NJ, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus, located in Madison, NJ, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2024 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must carry a 3.2 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

A total of 1,771 students have been named to the Dean’s List at East Stroudsburg University for the Fall 2024 semester of the 2024-2025 academic year, as announced by Margaret Ball D.M.A., the university’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. Belle Hnasko, a Special Eduncation (PK12) Early Childhood major from Somerset, was among those named to the Dean’s List. Students eligible for the Dean’s List must have achieved a 3.50 grade point average (GPA) or higher and be enrolled full-time. For reference, the grade “B” equates to 3 quality points per credit, while an “A” earns 4 quality points per credit.

Hofstra University congratulates the students named to the fall 2024 Dean’s List for their outstanding academic achievements. Students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 during the semester to make the Dean’s List. Local students named to the fall 2024 Dean’s List are: Omar Medina and Melanie Spruill, both of Somerset.

Jenna Itwaru of Somerset has been named to the University at Buffalo’s fall 2024 dean’s list. Itwaru was among 4,330 students named to UB’s fall 2024 dean’s list. To qualify for the dean’s list, full-time undergraduate students must demonstrate academic excellence by earning a grade point average of at least 3.600 while completing a minimum of 15 or more UB credit hours, of which 12 are graded (A-F) credits. Students are named to the dean’s list at the end of the fall and spring semesters.

Jessica Shea, Somerset, was named to the Dean’s List at Wilkes University for the fall 2024 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.

The following students have earned the esteemed honor of placement on the Dean’s List at The College of New Jersey for the fall 2024 semester. To achieve this honor, a student must carry 12 or more credits that semester and earn a 3.5 (or above) grade point average: Caelan Arroyo, Interactive Multimedia; Julia Calvo, Psychology ; Ayesha Chaudhry, Computer Science ; Molly Defilippis, Urban Education, Elem /iSTEM ; Danelys Gomez, Early Childhood ; Caitlyn Kercado, Art History and Visual Culture ; Adriana Liberti, Journalism and Prof Writing ; Caleb Maggio, Interactive Multimedia ; Emma Moley, Management ; Nandni Patel, Public Health, and Katherine Tami, Mathematics Urban Sec Educ/BS.

Madison Hegedus, of Somerset, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus in Madison, NJ, has been named to the Honors List for the Fall 2024 semester. To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

American International College (AIC) student Makail Muhammad of Somerset has earned Dean’s List honors for the Fall 2024 semester. Muhammad is majoring in Sports and Recreation Management. Dean’s List honors are awarded to full-time students who have achieved a 3.3 to 4.0 GPA. AIC commends Muhammad and all of those on the Dean’s List for their hard work and dedication.

Morgan Lavelle was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for Fall Semester 2024. A total of 14,631 students enrolled Fall Semester 2024 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).

Rebecca J. Russo of Somerset was among more than 1,650 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2024 fall semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List.

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2024 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December: Ciaran Byrne and Anthony Peluso, both of Somerset. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2024 President’s List. The fall terms run from September to December: Ashlee Choy, Bryana Beatty, and Jenise Williams, all of Somerset. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

More than 16,000 University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2024 term. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

The following students were named to the Dean’s List: Kevin Mcnichol,and Yesenia Mendoza, both of Somerset.

Suhaib Jawad, of Somerset, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, NJ, has been named to the Honors List for the Fall 2024 semester. To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that several area students have been named to its Fall 2024 Dean’s List. Among them are: Holly Attanasio, Meryl Coriell, and Eliana Holerca, all of Somerset.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments