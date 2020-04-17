Vornlocker: Orders Closing Township, County, State Parks Will Be Enforced

Township Manager Robert Vornlocker said at a town hall meeting that rules closing the various parks in the township will be enforced by the police department. (File photo.)

The township police department is stepping up its enforcement of prohibitions against gatherings in Franklin, state and county parks, a township official said April 16.

Township Manager Robert Vornlocker said in a virtual town hall that “people continue to congregate and violate” Gov. Phil Murphy’s Executive Order closing state and county parks, and the township order closing township parks.

The parks were closed, he said, “in the interest of the safety of the people in town.”

“We will continue to enforce” the orders, Vornlocker said.

According to FTPD Lt. Phil Rizzo, violators of the Governor’s order can be charged with NJ 2C:29-1, Obstruction of Administration of Law or Other Governmental Function.

Anyone caught in a township park can be charged with violating the order closing them, he said.

Additionally, any car parked in the lots of township, state or county parks will receive a motor vehicle violation, he said.

“We’re no longer going to be tolerant of this,” Vornlocker said. “The laws are there to be enforced, and they will be enforced.”

Continuing to congregate threatens everyone in the township, Vornlocker said.



