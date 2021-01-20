Virtual Open Houses Set For Central Jersey College Prep Charter School
Prospective students of Central Jersey College Prep Charter School can attend a series of virtual open houses that have been set for February.
The charter school’s application period is open through March 1.
The virtual open house dates are 10 a.m. February 6, 6:30 p.m. February 11 and 4 p.m. February 21.
CJCP is a K-12 school; the virtual open houses are open to all grade levels.
In-person school visits can also be arranged by appointment.
CJCP has campuses at 101 Mettlers Lane and 222 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick.
