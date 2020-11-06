Villagers’ ‘Miniature Music Makers’ To Honor Co-Founder

A virtual musical revue honoring the program’s late co-founder is set for November 7 and 8 by the Villagers’ Theatre’s Miniature Music Makers.

The MMM program, celebrating its 15th year, is open to students in grades 3 to 9.

The program was co-founded in 2005 by the late Donna Kimberlin – who lost her battle with cancer on October 4 – and Matt DeCarlo, a Villagers’ alum.

The weekend virtual show will feature selections from the 30 musicals the program has presented over the past 15 years.

Tickets are $10 per household, and can be purchased at this link.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate spoke with program co-founder Matt DeCarlo and Jillian Kimberlin, Donna Kimberlin’s daughter, about the show and about her mother:

https://www.facebook.com/franklinreporter/videos/368165114390033/