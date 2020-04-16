Video Story: Officials Get Sneak Peek At Coronavirus Testing Site

https://youtu.be/J4gi5l8Khk8

County, state and federal officials were given an introduction to teh new Somerset-Hunterdon counties COVID-19 testing site on April 15.

The site is located at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg.

Plans are to allocate 150 tests per day for each of the initial three days of testing: April 16, 17 and 20.

William Stahl, the county’s health and public safety director, said up to another 500 testing kits are on order.

The tests are the swab type, and will be self-administered by those getting tested.

The testing site is located in Parking Lot 4, close to the Lamington Road entrance.

Testing will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To get tested, you must have a doctor’s prescription, be symptomatic and make an appointment.

To make an appointment, visit https://somerset-hunterdon.adlabscovidtest.com, where you will complete a registration form and upload the prescription from their doctor. Residents without access to a computer can call (908) 237-7150.



