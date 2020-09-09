Venus Jewelers Sets Annual Gem And Design Show

Submitted by Venus Jewelers.

Venus Jewelers will hold its annual Gem and Design Show on September 11 and 12 at its store in the Rutgers Plaza, Easton Avenue and John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

The gems, worth between $10 and $100,000, will be on display from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 11 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 12. For more info, to RSVP, or to enter the $1000 Gemstone drawing visit venusjewelers.com.

Venus Jewelers, a 5th-generation family jeweler, is known for bringing a regular lineup of events to bring kindred spirits together to celebrate their passion for gemology and fine jewelry.

Upon reopening in June, they have seen clients express a demand for both escape and a need for some normalcy. For this reason, principal Dr. Peter Stavrianidis, felt it is important to press on with hosting their Annual Gem and Design Show.

“We’ve always been a happy place but more than ever, we’re seeing clients wanting to celebrate every moment big and small,” Stavrianidis said. “Of course, we’re extremely careful about social distancing measures; client and staff safety are paramount and we are excited that there has been strong support for our special events.”

Venus Jewelers will host David Artinian, an exotic gem hunter who travels into remote mines, picks his rough, and then has the gems cut at his family’s gemstone cutting facility in Chanthaburi, Thailand. David has always sought to bring the greatest value to market by skipping the middleman and bringing these gems directly to the consumer. His motto is, “From earth, to gem, to you”.

These rough gem finds, often resembling mere rocks when unearthed, are fashioned into their final and rare form by local artisans that David has trained and mentored in all aspects of gemstone cutting. David’s unwavering commitment to fair trade and giving back to the community, is a part of what makes these gemstones so special in addition to their inherent beauty.



