Township’s Shelter Animals Not Forgotten In Pandemic

Staff and volunteers are taking care of the animals at the Franklin Township Animal Shelter.

Animals in the Franklin Township Animal Shelter are being cared for, despite shelters not being included in Gov. Phil Murphy’s list of essential businesses that may remain open during the state’s coronavirus shutdown.

Township Animal Control Officer Katie Nordhaus said she received permission to keep the shelter operating, and “between the staff and a couple of volunteers, were managing to take care of everyone.”

“We’re doing well,” she said.

Murphy’s order, issued March 21, allows pet supply stores and veterinarians to remain open, but is silent on animal shelters.

Nordhaus also said that incidents of people “dumping” their pets at shelters is not occurring in Franklin.

She said that adoptions are still possible, but those interested must call ahead to make an appointment.

“We’re trying to follow the protocols and stay as safe as possible,” she said.

Donations are also being accepted in the bin at the front of the shelter, she said.

Some animals are also being fostered, she said.

“We have a whole list of foster people,” Nordhaus said.