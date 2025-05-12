Township Students Honored For Achievements In World Languages

HONOREES – SCVTHS inducted new members into its chapter of Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica at a ceremony on May 1. Pictured are (l-r): Advisor and instructor Rafael Catalan, Aarika Patel of Skilman, Sanjana Chiluka of Hillsborough, Noor Fatima of Hillsborough, Gabriella Alabi of Somerset, Joann Thomas of Bridgewater, Leisha Malik of Hillsborough, Bhumija Grandheof Bridgewater, Keshi Shah of Bridgewater, and Karthik Pulla of Hillsborough. (Photo: SCVTHS).

Nine township students were among 34 County wide who were recently honored by the Somerset County Vocational and Technical High School for their achievements in the SCVTHS World Language program. The honorees were recipients of the New Jersey State Seal of Biliteracy certificate and inductees into the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica.

During the ceremony, SCVTHS recognized 23 students who earned the New Jersey State Seal of Biliteracy certificate, according to a press release about the event. This award is presented to students who have met requirements to demonstrate proficiency in both English and at least one other language.

The State Seal of Biliteracy was established to highlight the importance of bilingualism and cultural understanding in New Jersey. In addition to receiving the certificate at the ceremony, the achievement will be included as part of students’ diplomas upon graduation from SCVTHS.

The 2025 recipients of the State Seal of Biliteracy from Franklin are:

Anthony Palacios of Somerset

Vaishvik Vidavalapati of Somerset

Chahel Kumar of Somerset

Srujan Potturi of Somerset

Gagan Voonna of Somerset

Raaida Naser of Somerset

Also during the ceremony, the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica (SHH) chapter welcomed 11 new members into its ranks. The SHH is an honor society that recognizes student achievement in Spanish and Portuguese, while also promoting Hispanic culture and the Spanish language.

To qualify for membership, students need to have completed Spanish 1, be enrolled in Spanish 2, and have a minimum overall GPA of 3.0 or higher.

The local chapter, Pura Vida, welcomed the following new members from Franklin:

Gabriella Alabi of Somerset (Treasurer)

Pranavi Prayagai of Somerset

Riya Agarwal of Somerset

