Township Street Resurfacing Project Status

May 17, 2025 Construction, Taxes, Taxes at Work

Here is the latest on the Township’s road resurfacing projects.

Newkirk and Evergreen Resurfacing – Concrete work to begin on or about May 28, weather permitting. Milling and paving will begin when concrete work is completed.

Rodgers Ave Area Resurfacing – Milling and paving to begin Mid June on Holly St. 

  • Rodgers Ave – Paved
  • Waldorf St – Paved
  • Hunt Rd -Paved
  • Continental Rd -Paved
  • Elmwood St -Paved
  • Holly St 
  • Victor St -Paved
  • Martin St -Paved

Van Doren Ave Area Resurfacing – Contractor to be awarded June 10th

  • Van Doren Ave
  • Wexford Way
  • Martino Dr

Old Georgetown Rd Area Resurfacing – Contractor to be awarded June 10th 

  • Old Georgetown Rd
  • Laurel Ave (Township Section)
  • Stirrup Way
  • English Lane

Howard Ave Area Resurfacing – Out to bid

  • Halsey St
  • Mercury St
  • Beatrice St
  • Howard Ave
  • Angel Pl

Sebring Rd Area Resurfacing – Out to Bid

  • Sebring Rd
  • Annapolis St
  • Lexington Rd
  • Phillips Rd
  • Francis St
  • Link Rd
  • School Ave
  • Lewis St

Sterling Rd Area Resurfacing – In Design

  • Sterling Rd
  • Olsen Dr
  • Stewart Ave
  • Stockton Ave

 

