Township Road Work Update

Newkirk and Evergreen Resurfacing

Concrete work to begin on or about June 9, weather permitting. Milling and paving will begin when concrete work is completed.

Rodgers Ave Area Resurfacing

All paving completed. Restoration and striping still to be completed.

Rodgers Ave – Paved

Waldorf St – Paved

Hunt Rd -Paved

Continental Rd -Paved

Elmwood St -Paved

Holly St – Pavved

Victor St -Paved

Martin St -Paved

Van Doren Ave Area Resurfacing -Contractor to be awarded June 10th

Van Doren Ave

Wexford Way

Martino Dr

Old Georgetown Rd Area Resurfacing – Contractor to be awarded June 10th

Old Georgetown Rd

Laurel Ave (Township Section)

Stirrup Way

English Lane

Howard Ave Area Resurfacing -Out to bid

Halsey St

Mercury St

Beatrice St

Howard Ave

Angel Pl

Sebring Rd Area Resurfacing – Award June 10th

Sebring Rd

Annapolis St

Lexington Rd

Phillips Rd

Francis St

Link Rd

School Ave

Lewis St

Sterling Rd Area Resurfacing -In Design

Sterling Rd

Olsen Dr

Stewart Ave

Stockton Ave

