Township Road Work Update

Newkirk and Evergreen Resurfacing
Concrete work to begin on or about June 9, weather permitting. Milling and paving will begin when concrete work is completed.
Rodgers Ave Area Resurfacing
All paving completed. Restoration and striping still to be completed.
- Rodgers Ave – Paved
- Waldorf St – Paved
- Hunt Rd -Paved
- Continental Rd -Paved
- Elmwood St -Paved
- Holly St – Pavved
- Victor St -Paved
- Martin St -Paved
Van Doren Ave Area Resurfacing -Contractor to be awarded June 10th
- Van Doren Ave
- Wexford Way
- Martino Dr
Old Georgetown Rd Area Resurfacing – Contractor to be awarded June 10th
- Old Georgetown Rd
- Laurel Ave (Township Section)
- Stirrup Way
- English Lane
Howard Ave Area Resurfacing -Out to bid
- Halsey St
- Mercury St
- Beatrice St
- Howard Ave
- Angel Pl
Sebring Rd Area Resurfacing – Award June 10th
- Sebring Rd
- Annapolis St
- Lexington Rd
- Phillips Rd
- Francis St
- Link Rd
- School Ave
- Lewis St
Sterling Rd Area Resurfacing -In Design
- Sterling Rd
- Olsen Dr
- Stewart Ave
- Stockton Ave
