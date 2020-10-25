Township Resident Wins PR Organization Scholarship

Camryn Hadley. (Photo: PRSA NJ).

A college student from Somerset recently won the 2020 Public Relations Society of America-NJ Future Public Relations Professional of the Year scholarship.

Camryn Hadley, a Rowan University senior majoring in public relations/advertising, was given the award at the virtual PRSA NJ 31st Annual Pyramid Awards.

Hadley’s award was one of nearly 50 awards presented by the organization to honor “the most impactful and impressive communications campaigns of the year,” according to a press release about the event.

Sponsored by Johnson & Johnson, the award presented to Hadley “recognizes an undergraduate student who demonstrated a sophisticated understanding of public relations and commitment to the profession,” according to the release.

“Tasked with creating a hypothetical public relations campaign for a new watermelon-berry cola, Hadley … proposed hiring a Tik Tok influencer, Charli D’Amelio, to appeal to a Gen Z crowd,” according to the release. “In the first video, the dancer’s reaction was captured tasting the cola for the first time to increase awareness. The second video was a DIY effort, showcasing the influencer mixing the drink with ice and fresh berries to make a slushie to encourage brand engagement.”

PRSA NJ is the New Jersey chapter of the Public Relations Society of America, the nation’s largest professional organization serving the communications community.



