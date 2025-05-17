Township Resident Among Somerset VoTech Culinary Students Winning Silver In Cooking Competition

SILVER MEDALISTS – SCVTHS Culinary students Alyssa Robinson of Somerset, Francesca Boian-Togyik of Manville, Sharon Castro Benitez of Hillsborough, Michael Dagostino of Bridgewater, Amy Hernandez of Hillsborough, and Delilah Bergman of Hillsborough, left to right, took home a Silver Medal at the NJAC Culinary Cook-off. (Photo: SCVTHS).

A Franklin Township resident was part of a team of culinary students from Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School that was recently awarded a Silver Medal at the New Jersey Association of Counties Culinary Cook-off held at Caesars Atlantic City Resort.

Alyssa Robinson of Somerset and five of her SCVTHS classmates won the medal, after having won an internal competition at the school.

The winning recipe, a Pancetta Bruschetta developed by Delilah Bergman of Hillsborough and Francesca Boian-Togyik of Manville, featured pancetta, a cream cheese spread with fresh herbs and spices, a tomato and cilantro bruschetta, and homemade guacamole, served atop crostini.

The creation was presented amid flowers on stands built by the SCVTHS Carpentry program.

Teams from twelve vocational schools from across the State were tasked with creating, preparing, and serving 300 portions of a savory amuse-bouche.

The team of chefs had an hour on-site to prepare their dishes before the judges arrived for a tasting, evaluating the entry for taste and presentation. Among the judges was celebrity chef David Burke who, after tasting the Pancetta Bruschetta, spent some time with the students, talking with them and providing feedback on their creation.

“It was great for the students to see the reception they got from attendees and the judges” Keith Johnson, an SCVTHS Culinary instructor, said in a press release about the competition. “We’re very proud of the work these chefs did, the food they put on the table, and the accolades they received.”

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments