Township Republicans Pick Council Slate

Four candidates for Township Council ward seats have been endorsed by the Franklin Township Republican Municipal Committee.

The candidates are Ward 1: Chris Lezny, Ward 2: Jan Brant, Ward 3: Sophia Georges, and Ward 4: Benjamin Guy III.

The Committee is not fielding a candidate for Ward 5.

“These four candidates represent the best of Franklin Township — experienced professionals, passionate advocates, and community leaders who are ready to put Franklin first,” Michele Petersen, Chair of the FTRMC, said in a press release about the candidates. “They each bring unique strengths, but they all share a deep love for this town and a commitment to transparency, fiscal responsibility, and making our neighborhoods safer, stronger, and more vibrant.”

The Committee released the following information on the candidates:

“Christopher Lezny is a highly accomplished Senior Executive with over 20 years of global experience as a driving force behind growth and value creation for Fortune 100 organizations through visionary strategic leadership and operational excellence. Having managed $50 million budgets and overseeing technology operations for over 12,000 employees across 50 countries, Chris brings unmatched expertise in delivering impactful results. His ability to navigate complex challenges and identify opportunities has consistently set him apart as a transformative leader. Chris is committed to providing his insightful guidance and decisive leadership to our town council, ensuring our community thrives in the face of future challenges and opportunities.

“Jan Brant, MS, RN, NCSN-E, is a retired Director of Nursing Services, award-winning school nurse, and co-founder of Citizens Warehouse Action Group (CWAG), formed to protect Franklin neighborhoods from reckless warehouse development. She also was Chair of the Private, Independent, and Parochial School Nurses for the National Association of School Nurses. In the Canal Walk community, she serves on the Health and Safety Committee, the Government Affairs Committee, and the Nature and Environment Committee. She brings a practical, compassionate voice to local government, informed by decades of healthcare experience and community service. Jan is committed to smart development, public safety, and preserving the quality of life for all Franklin residents.

“Sophia Georges, MBA, is a highly respected and accomplished business owner, devoted mother of three, 25-year resident of Franklin Township, and a dedicated advocate for home ownership and housing affordability. She owns Realsophy Real Estate, serves on the Somerset County Business Partnership and Franklin Township Chamber of Commerce , and holds a seat on the Bridgewater Economic Development Committee. With her expertise in land use, Sophia is committed to fostering sustainable and affordable development in the community.

“Benjamin F. Guy III, Senior Manager of Business Operations at Aspire Pharmaceuticals, brings strategic and regulatory expertise to the race. He currently serves on both the Hamilton Street Advisory Board and the Somerset County Action Program (SCAP) Board. Ben will be a welcome addition to the town council because of his strong advocacy through SCAP for our underserved communities and his leadership in the Hamilton Street district. Ben’s commitment to economic development and community empowerment ensures he’ll bring both vision and accountability to the council.”

“We’re building a team that reflects the diversity, experience, and energy of Franklin Township,” Petersen said in the release. “Together, Chris, Jan, Sophia, and Ben are going to challenge the status quo and bring excellent solutions to the Town Council.”

